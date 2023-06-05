Dynamites down Challengers to win Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament

KARACHI: An unbeaten century from Sidra Nawaz and seven wickets between spinners Ghulam Fatima and Nashra Sundhu helped Dynamites beat Challengers by 132 runs and lift the trophy of Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23 on Sunday at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi. The match, which was live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel, saw Sidra Amin-led Dynamites pocket PKR1million as the winners’ prize money while Challengers captained by Omaima Sohail had to settle for PKR 0.5million. This was Dynamites’ second successive win over Challengers in the one-day tournament final, after beating them in the 2018 edition by 190 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Dynamites managed to score 211 for six in their 45 overs. After losing Khadija Chishti (10, 36b, 1×4) in the 10th over, player of the tournament Sidra Amin was joined by wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz and the pair added 52 runs for the second wicket. After the departure of Sidra Amin (38, 57b, 4x4s), who ended up with a tally of 269 runs in the one-day phase, Sidra Nawaz kept one end intact and played shots at will. She brought her and the tournament’s first century, returning undefeated on 103 off 112 deliveries, which included 13 boundaries. For Challengers, spinner Noreen Yaqub took two wickets for 53 from nine overs, finishing the one-day stage of the competition with eight wickets.

In turn, Challengers’ batters were never allowed to settle and they kept losing wickets regularly, eventually being skittled out for 79 in 28.5 overs. Right-handed batter Javeria Khan top-scored with 28 off 53 balls, which included two fours, and was one of the only three players from her side to reach double figures. She scored 161 runs from five matches and stood second on the batting charts after Sidra Amin. For Dynamites, the spin duo of Ghulam Fatima and Nashra Sundhu did the damage. Nashra bagged four wickets for five runs in 4.5 overs, while leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima grabbed three wickets for five runs from four overs. Ghulam Fatima ended up as the most prolific bowler with 12 scalps from five outings, while left-arm spinner Nashra stood second on the bowling charts with 11 wickets from five matches.

Brief scores:

Dynamites beat Challengers

by 132 runs

Dynamites 211-6, 45 overs

(Sidra Nawaz 103 not out, Sidra Amin 38; Noreen Yaqub 2-53) vs Challengers 79 all out, 28.5 overs (Javeria Khan 28; Nashra

Sundhu 4-5, Ghulam Fatima 3-5)

Player of the match – Sidra

Nawaz (Dynamites)

Player of the tournament –

Sidra Amin (Dynamites).