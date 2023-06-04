Mohammad Ahmed reveals reality of channels content teams

Senior actor of the Pakistan drama industry Mohammad Ahmed gave his views regarding the presentation of dramas on screen.

During his appearance on Mazaaq Raat, Mohammad Ahmed humorously mentioned that he was consistently getting cast in roles where his characters would be constantly crying and meet their demise by episode 8, 12, or at most 18.

As a writer, Mohammad Ahmed exposed the truth about content teams, highlighting their focus on ratings rather than the actual content. He disclosed an incident where he was shown a detailed chart showcasing how ratings fluctuated based on specific on-screen actions.

For instance, when the heroine stopped allowing her on-screen mother-in-law to hit her, the ratings dropped significantly. This revelation demonstrates how content is managed based on ratings, as exemplified in the case of the drama ‘Tere Bin,’ where the entire plot was altered by the team.

He said women are shown as oppressed in many plays because viewers like women doing this role adding.

Renowned TV actor highlighted that when he raised his voice against the ongoing trend, he was shown a list of dramas with different ratings and plays with women as oppressed were given high ratings.

The actor claimed a viewer change channel when he sees a dominating woman in any drama but continues to watch she is beaten and oppressed.