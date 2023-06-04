Taher Shah’s team teases comeback

Tahir Shah’s management team took to his Twitter account to share the news, declaring that this upcoming project, possibly set for a June 10 release would usher in a new era for the artist. Although details about the project were intentionally omitted, fans and followers are already buzzing with excitement and anticipation. “The beginning of a new era of Taher Shah,” read the tweet, detailing past triumphs.

Within the tweet that details all his releases, Shah’s team also includes Humanity Love, which served as a powerful message emphasising the importance of love for humanity in all his songs. In 2020, Shah unleashed the enchanting music video for Farishta, a song dedicated to the innocence and purity of children, whom he describes as the angels of the earth. However, many thought that Farishta was simply a translation of Angel, with the lyrics following that pattern.

In 2016, he released the mesmerizing music video for Angel, a song that celebrated the beauty of love in life, while also positioning Shah as “mankind’s angel.”

Shah gained international recognition and became an internet sensation with his debut song and music video, Eye to Eye, released in 2013. The song, which expresses the sentiments of love conveyed through direct eye contact, captured the attention of millions and quickly went viral. Shah’s distinctive appearance, coupled with his even more distinctive vocals, created a wave of fascination and curiosity that has continued to follow him ever since.

Now, with the announcement of his upcoming project, Shah’s followers are eagerly awaiting the dawn of a new era in his musical journey.