Kartik Aaryan announce trailer release date of Satyaprem Ki Katha with new poster

Kartik Aaryan has announced the trailer release date for his upcoming romantic comedy film Satyaprem Ki Katha along with a fresh poster. Taking it to his Instagram, Kartik shared a new romantic poster of the film featuring him and Kiara Advani. The poster showed the two co-stars looking lovingly into each other’s eyes.

“Aaj ke baad tu meri rehna #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT TOMORROW at 11:11 am #SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune”, the caption read. Fans are already loving the chemistry of the duo before the release of the film. They can’t stop gushing over the new poster. “Can’t wait to see uh again in theatres”, wrote a fan. One social media user commented: “Just loving how every #SatyaPremKiKatha content is released on 11.11; the time of pure manifestations n love. Sooo thoughtful.” Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Kartik and Kiara starrer also features Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Siddharth Randheria and Shikha Talsania. Satyaprem Ki Katha is set to release on June 29. The film marks as the second on-screen collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.