Bilal Abbas Khan celebrating his 30th Birthday

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actor and model, Bilal Abbas Khan, on his 30th birthday. The starlet, whose sharp and quick wit, chiseled features and a promising career – in both television and film – has proven his mettle times and again. With many smash-hit projects under his belt, Khan is definitely one of the most recognized faces of the entertainment fraternity which earned him millions of followers too. Taking to Instagram, the O Rangreza star celebrated his birthday with his internet family. Social media users including Khan’s Pyar Ke Sadqay co-star Yumna Zaidi, model Vaneeza Ahmed, director Nabeel Qureshi, and Wonderland star Fahad Sheikh wished him with loads of wholesome birthday messages. “THIRTY forever,” Khan captioned the Instagram post sharing two images of himself holding a bunch of balloons.