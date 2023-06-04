Rs170bn mini budget, additional GST proposed for next year

The finance authorities continue to work on various tax proposals for the upcoming budget 2023-24. A Rs170 billion mini budget as well as extending the additional GST on various items are likely to be proposed in the next year’s budget. A proposal to maintain the 18% sales tax on imported milk, fish, meat, jam, jelly, and tea has also come to light. Reportedly, one of the proposals also includes increasing the GST on imported baby milk from 12% to 18%. A GST of 18% is proposed to be imposed on canned meat, fish, imported chicken and other items. Sales tax on soaps, detergents, and dish washing liquids are likely to remain at 18%. The tax on toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouth freshener is likely to remain at 18%. The 18% tax on canned spices, and meat seasoning powder is likely to remain intact. A hike in the general sales tax on imported milk has also been proposed, sources said. In February 2023, the sales tax on daily consumption goods was increased from 17% to 18%.