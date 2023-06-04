Italy, Pakistan bond strengthening with time: envoy

The bond of friendship between Italy and Pakistan is growing stronger and both countries have agreed to broaden and diversify bilateral relations, particularly in the field of economic cooperation.

These views were expressed by Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese while addressing a reception marking the ‘National Day of the Italian Republic’ at a local hotel on Friday.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif was the chief guest on the occasion while Governor of Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Zahid Akram Durrani were among the noted guests of honour.

Senators, members of the NA, diplomatic corps, the business community and civil society also attended the event in good numbers and greeted Mr and Mrs Andreas Ferrarese on the auspicious occasion.

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif in his brief address while congratulating the ambassador of Italy said both Pakistan and Italy enjoyed excellent relations.

“This relationship is poised to grow more in the coming days,” he added.

Italy is an important country in the European Union (EU) and has always supported Pakistan be it GSP plus or any other issue.”

The minister said Pakistan duly recognized the Italian goodwill gesture and sought to further expand these relations. While welcoming the guests Ambassador Andreas noted the year 2023 also marked the 77th anniversary of the Italian Republic Day as well as the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Italy and Pakistan.

“Over the years, Italy has emerged as one of the top destinations in Europe for tourists, students, and employment seekers,” said the ambassador who attributed this to the highest social standards in Italy besides its unique history and robust economy.

“Italian Pakistan enjoyed excellent relations and the establishment of the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) office in Islamabad is a milestone in exploring mutual business relations,” he said.

“This would be a major step towards enhanced trade cooperation. We shall continue to explore the avenues with a focus on agriculture, renewable energy, textiles, construction and tourism,” he stressed.

While referring to the 5th Pakistan Joint Economic Commission that took place on May 29-30 in Rome, the ambassador noted, “The two sides agree to establish a joint framework to deal with climate change and cooperation, water management to deal with climate change.”

“This also serves as an important roadmap for Cooperation which covers climate change, trade and investment, heritage and culture, agriculture, technical cooperation, higher education and transfer of technology sectors,” he added.

The ambassador also termed the bilateral trade at a historical high i.e. €2 billion.

The Italian ambassador spoke highly of the Pakistani community living across Italy. “With a community exceeding 180,000, Italy is home to the largest Pakistani diaspora in Europe (post-Brexit). Their contribution to the Italian economy, as well as to that of their native country, is remarkable,” he said.