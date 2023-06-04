Belarus to modify charging stations to adapt to Chinese electric vehicles

About 200 charging stations run by Belarusian oil company Belorusneft will be modified to adapt to Chinese electric vehicles by the end of 2023, a senior manager of the company said on Friday. They account for about 30 percent of all existing charging stations of Belorusneft in the country, said Deputy General Director for Construction, General Matters and Ideological Work of Belorusneft Andrey Kotik. Kotik noted that there is a trend in Belarus for an increase in auto supplies from China, a global leader in electric vehicle technologies. He said his company’s charging networks were being retrofitted with a Chinese connector of GB/T standard. “These days we have 16 charging stations operational that can charge Chinese electric vehicles. By the end of the year, there will be about 200 of such stations,” he said. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree in 2018 on stimulating the use of electric transport in the country. According to the document, Belorusneft has been designated as the state operator responsible for the creation and development of the electric charging network.