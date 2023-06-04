SeePrime hosts trailer launch of ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’

SeePrime hosted an event for its upcoming ensemble film ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ at Avari Hotels, Karachi, on Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

The occasion marked the first screening of the film’s captivating trailer, offering a glimpse of what the anthology, romance film will entail. Hosted by renowned writer, Vasay Chaudhry, the event was studded with many of the industry’s creative geniuses, celebrities and media.

Directed by three prominent figures of the Pakistani film industry, Nabeel Qureshi, Nadeem Baig and Marina Khan, ‘Teri Meri Kahaaniyaan’ weaves together multiple love stories, capturing the essence of romance in all its forms. The anthology promises to be an unforgettable experience for viewers as the talented cast of Mehwish Hayat, Wahaj Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Ramsha Khan, Hira Mani, Mani, Zahid Ahmed and Amna Ilyas come together to grace the screens.

Seemeen Naveed, the CEO of SeePrime and the producer of ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,’ shared her thoughts saying, “With SeePrime we have always strived to enhance digital content across Pakistan. For me, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan is a project that has brought many of the industry’s talents under one production. I’m sure it will be a success and tick all the boxes to be a favourite for our audience.”

Talented Nabeel Qureshi, one of the directors behind ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,’ expressed his excitement, stating, “As filmmakers, we are constantly aiming to challenge ourselves and create something that will resonate and inspire our audiences. With ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ we help discover love in all its different forms, offering a unique perspective on human connections.”

Nadeem Baig, known for his previous directorial successes with Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 1&2, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and London Nahi Jaunga, shared his enthusiasm, saying, “With ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan,’ we have worked towards a first-of-its-kind anthology with such varying directors and performers. This film will undoubtedly be a creative masterpiece enjoyed by all.

Marina Khan, who debuts as a director through Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, adds, “There were a lot of nerves involved with this project as it was my first. I truly believe that love is one universal language and ‘Teri Meri Kahaaniyaan’ reflects this through its story, direction and production. I am thrilled to be a part of this collaborative effort and work alongside brilliant veterans Nabeel and Nadeem.”

Releasing across cinemas this Eid ul Azha, ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ has been penned by talented storytellers Khalilur Rahman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhry, Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi. SeePrime is a three-year-old creative venture, aiming to provide an alternative narrative for the digitally native audience. It has carved a niche for its original high-budget short films starring popular Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Bushra Ansari, Affan Waheed, Faisal Qureshi, Ushna Shah and many others all available on the SeePrime YouTube channel.