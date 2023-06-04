Two soldiers martyred in Bannu clash

Fire exchange took place between the Pakistan Army troops and terrorists in general area Jani Khel in Bannu district on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Ghulam Murataza (age 40 years, resident of district Bahawalpur) and Havildar Muhammad Anwar (age 41 years resident of district Sialkot) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the military’s media wing said.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added. The Bannu clash happened two days after two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom after terrorists from across the Iran border targeted a security forces’ post in Balochistan, the ISPR said.

According to the military’s media wing, a group of terrorists targeted a security forces’ post in Singwan area of district Kech in Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran border. Since troops on the post were already alert and responded gallantly with all available weapons, a heavy fire exchange ensued, the ISPR said, adding that the security forces pushed back the terrorists successfully. However, during the intense fire exchange, two soldiers embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely with the terrorists. Meanwhile, two persons were killed in a remote-controlled bomb blast in the Momand area of Bajaur tribal district, police said. According to Bajaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sattar Khan, the blast hit a pickup van, as a result of which its driver died on the spot and a contractor travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries. The body and injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital, Bajaur, where the contractor also succumbed to his injuries, the DSP said.

He said incident took place as the victims were carrying sand in the vehicle to a security check post in Bajaur.