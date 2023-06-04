Aayush Sharma was trolled for marrying Salman Khan’s sister

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who married superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan in 2018, recently revealed that he was trolled over the marriage.

Despite being the brother-in-law of one of the most celebrated international stars, he was of no exception when it comes to online bullying. Trolls accused him of marrying the ‘Dabangg’ star’s sisters for fame and money.

Aayush Sharma opened up about the accusations against him while speaking with an Indian entertainment news website.

“Arpita is a very strong, confident woman and it is amazing to have her as a partner,” he said. “She accepts who she is. This constant trolling hasn’t affected us because she’s seen this side of showbiz, while I was new to it. What hurt me the most was that the trolls came up with a theory that I married her for money and to become an actor.

“I loved Arpita and so I married her! The good thing is that she knew it, I knew it, and our families knew it.”

He added, “I would get trolled even when I went on vacations, as people would say, ‘He’s blowing up Salman Khan’s money.’ There were stories that Salman Khan gifted a Rolls-Royce to us at our wedding and I am still wondering where that Rolls-Royce is.”

On the professional front, his first Bollywood film was 2018’s ‘Loveyatri’ in which he played protagonist Sushrut “Susu” Pandya. He got nominated for the Best Debut – Male Award in the 2019 Zee Cine Awards.

His second film titled ‘Pehli Pehli Baarish’ was released last year.