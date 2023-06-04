What is the truth behind Parveen Babi’s biopic?

Industry insiders refuted the claims made by Indian actor-model Urvashi Rautela of doing the lead role in the biopic of late star Parveen Babi.

Rautela, who was in the limelight for her sartorial choices at Cannes last month, had claimed that she attended the film festival this year for the photo call launch of the upcoming biopic film of Parveen Babi, which stars the former in the main role. However, the absence of any of the makers of the said film from the festival raised suspicions over her claims.

Now the latest reports from Indian entertainment outlets suggest that the actor faked her casting in the title about the life of the yesteryear star, which has no buzz as yet. “It is very clear that she is lying and it is bogus news. There is no such project being made,” a well-placed industry source told the publication.

“There are no conversations around any such project in the trade circuit too.” “Also, a photo call launch without anyone from the maker’s side is just not possible. So, Urvashi was there all by herself, there was no producer, writer, director… So what is this photo call launch? It shows how much truth is in her claim. She has not even revealed the names of the makers,” the insider further asserted. “She could have said that she wants to do, or is thinking of doing, but alleging that it is being made without the name of the team is definitely not credible.”

Another industry insider claimed that the statement by the ‘Pagalpanti’ actor is only to get some ‘limelight’. “No artiste has the power to announcement a project just like that. And something like a biopic on Parveen Babi will only get announced once the production work has begun.”

It is worth mentioning that by now, only a mini-series about the actor’s life has been announced. It will be based on a book by author Karishma Upadhyay and will be backed by producer Sneha Rajani. Moreover, another source close to the series confirmed that Rautela is not connected to the project in ‘any manner’. “The series is being made with an A-lister director on board and Urvashi is not being considered for the lead role. She has nothing to do with it,” the person stated. “When she made the announcement, we got several queries about the same and we just shrugged off the claims.”

“She has not mentioned any detail about the project and a photo call can’t happen just with the lead star, which shows the merit associated with her claim.”