PM invites Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday invited Turkish businessmen to invest in Pakistan and establish strategic collaboration in sectors of energy, agriculture, information technology (IT), and construction.

The chief executives of select Turkish business groups called on the PM in Ankara, during his visit to Turkiye, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During the meetings, the PM outlined the government’s vision to facilitate foreign direct investment and encouraged joint ventures. Their exchanges spanned around expanding trade and investment ties to maximize mutual gains from available opportunities in Pakistan and to enhance cooperation in key sectors of the economy through the direct presence of Turkish enterprises and via joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

It may be recalled that after the signing of the historic Trade in Goods Agreement by the two countries in August last year, which became operational on May 1, new opportunities for trade of traditional and non-traditional products have emerged between the two countries. Therefore, for the effective utilization of these opportunities, the PM urged Turkish companies to invest in Pakistan, assuring them of complete facilitation and a conducive business environment.

The PM held separate meetings with leading Turkish companies that have already invested in Pakistan, including Anadolu Group, Arcelik, Zorlu, Albayrak, Limak, Dolsar, Turkish Contractors Association and Pak Yetirim.

During the meeting, the PM encouraged them to benefit from an investment-friendly environment and to expand their operations.

The Turkish companies briefed the PM on their existing and future plans for investment while thanking him for facilitating their operations in Pakistan.

A considerable number of Turkish enterprises are already operating in Pakistan in various sectors and have contributed to the economic development of the country. Nevertheless, there are excellent opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in the areas of energy; especially hydro and solar, housing and construction, infrastructure, tourism, and transportation.

During a meeting with Sinan Ak of Zorlu Group, the two sides discussed projects regarding wind power and solar energy. The PM welcomed the interest of the Zorlu Group in different fields including electronics and energy.

Ahmet Albayrak, Chairman Board of Directors of Al-Bayrak Group during the meeting informed the PM about their interest in investment in affordable housing projects, solid waste management, generation of electricity from waste, and tractor industry. The PM hailed the projects of Al-Bayrak Group in Pakistan.

The delegation of the Turkish Contractors Association led by its President Erdal Eren during the meeting discussed with the PM, the immense prospects of investment in the construction sector of Pakistan.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatimi and Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey Dr Yousaf Junaid were also present in the meetings.