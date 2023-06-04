Fawad’s pre-arrest bail plea rejected in two cases

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry’s pre-arrest bail pleas were dismissed in two separate cases on Saturday.

In the first case pertaining to Fawad allegedly inciting hatred amongst the public for state institutions and blocking roads, his pre-arrest bail was dismissed as non-prosecution. An additional district and sessions judge dismissed the petitioner’s bail plea after he failed to appear before the court. In the second case, related to the murder of PTI supporter Zile Shah, Fawad’s plea was dismissed as withdrawn. The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the plea was withdrawn, as a result of which the judge dismissed the pre-arrest bail request. Last week, Fawad Chaudhry along with his former colleagues in the PTI, Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani and Mahmood Maulvi, visited the Adiala Jail and met PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi for about 90 minutes.

Talking to the media outside the jail, Fawad Chaudhry stated that discussions and negotiations were being held with the former PTI leadership regarding the present situation. He added that the people of Pakistan could not be left at the mercy of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM).