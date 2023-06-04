Need for Reflection

That arrogance and hubris paved the way for the downfall of a homegrown sensation has been argued to the point of repetition in the past year. Imran Khan wriggled and wiggled to change the narrative from administrative incompetency to street support, but, like countless before him, his charisma is crumbling before his eyes. Lieutenants continue to flee his sinking ship in twos, threes and fours (even tens). Those who remain behind appear all the more controversial, thanks to self-serving agendas and a keen eye on the glittery throne.

It may seem like a perfect opportunity to put feet up in the air and slide nasty comments about a visibly defeated rival. However, those with even a semblance of political acumen sound remorseful. They keep ringing alarm bells, asking people to open their eyes to the millionth round of political engineering. Old banners may have been tossed to dusty corners, but old faces are very eager to pick up new catchphrases.

While defection may be part and parcel of parliamentary politics, some thought should still be given to who stands to lose the most in the making and breaking of unions. Why is it that only democracy tends to bleed at the altar, one wound at a time, when in reality, political actors should be the ones paying for their bad decisions? A dysfunctional ruling elite marred by incessant fracture lines cannot even help its cause, let alone invest energies for the welfare of millions standing under its flag.

The Sharif administration can easily point to a long list of reasons as to why it cannot hold elections at the moment yet the more pertinent question is what has its barrage of ministers been doing to plug the loopholes. They cannot expect to sit smugly, dragging their feet through every major policy, just because the former administration had been unable to deliver on its promises. Sooner or later, Pakistan would have to enter the election season and if the government wishes to get a second chance, it needs to start working on its share of lofty goals. *