Train Crash

In Balasore, rescuers race frantically against time to pull out survivors in the wake of India’s deadliest train accident in two decades, killing more than 280 people and renewing questions about rail safety in a country that has invested heavily in the system in recent years after a long history of brutal crashes.

Details on the cause of the accident were not immediately clear but it is believed that it began when the first of two passenger trains struck an idled freight train at full speed. A second passenger train, headed in the opposite direction, then went on to strike a track on which some of the dislocated carriages had landed, triggering a three-train collision that has seldom been seen in India’s short history. The force of the collision left cars so mangled that rescuers used cutting equipment to reach the victims.

Derailments, once frequent in India, have become much less common with an average of just 50 per year in the decade leading up to 2021. 50 too many by all means, but certainly an improvement from the past. Even so, deadly crashes continue to persist. In 2016, 14 train cars derailed in India’s northeast in the middle of the night, killing more than 140 passengers and injuring 200 others.

Nearly all of India’s rail lines were built from 1870 to 1930, during the colonial period and predictably do not have the capacity to accommodate a large number of passengers and certainly aren’t equipped with the appropriate signalling equipment.

Despite technological breakthroughs like KAVACH, a train collision avoidance system first tested just two months ago, the total expenditure on train safety mechanisms remains too low to service India’s vast and sprawling railway system. a

Many have speculated that the accident in Odisha could have been avoided if the Indian government had the foresight to extend KAVACH’s services to all functioning rail routes across the country. Indeed, Indian policymakers have many important things to consider in the coming few weeks and one can only hope that this accident will propel them to act preemptively as opposed to waiting for the next disaster to strike. *