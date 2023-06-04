Fascist Approach

Imran Khan was given an opportunity by Allah to change the destiny of the country, but due to his extremist thinking and personal dictatorship, he not only damaged his party but also damaged the country’s economy. Today, thousands of workers of Imran Khan have been arrested because of the thought that he had cultivated among his workers-no one could be right except himself. Encouraging them to attack the army installations, Imran Khan later distanced himself from them.

Today, Imran Khan is hurling accusations at the current government and trying to involve the military leadership in political disputes without any evidence. If examine his regime and his political activities, serious human rights violations were committed against dissidents, journalists and political activists. Under Imran Khan’s rule, every dissenting voice was silenced, harassed, or forcibly disappeared. Journalists’ rights were violated and they were imprisoned. Some were forced out of their jobs.

Saleem Safi was removed from the channel in 2018, Nusrat Javed was forced to quit his job in December 2018, Absar Alam was shot and injured in April 2021, Matiullah Jan was kidnapped in July 2020, Asad Toor was in May 2021 Tortured brutally, Mohsin Baig was arrested for 28 days in February/March 2022.

Apart from this, many journalists were thrown out of their jobs and then Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary even threatened to shut down the private media and said that it has no future. If we talk about the political revenge that Imran Khan is blaming on his rivals and then examine the political revenge that was carried out during his time, the current government looks innocent in front of them.

The unfortunate attack on political rivals inside the premises of Masjid Nabawi (Peace Be Upon Him) is a vivid example of this fascist style of politics.

A false drug case was established against Rana Sanaullah, he was put in a jail cell. Similarly, the current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, who is also a cancer patient, raided the properties of Shahbaz Sharif, raided the parliament lodges, and was arrested by NAB. was kept in custody. The rooms of Maryam Safdar and Captain Safdar were raided. Ahsan Iqbal was arrested in a baseless case, and actions were taken against the leadership of PPP.

NAB was used as a political weapon by Imran Khan. Arrests used to happen later, while his ministers used to tell him in advance that so and so would be arrested. Due to the fascist politics of PTI, the European Union started considering ending Pakistan’s GSP+ status. The current government fulfilled the FATF conditions as soon as it came in to end the sanctions imposed on Pakistan.

There is no doubt that no other party has shown the kind of misbehaviour that the PTI has shown despite adverse circumstances. Nawaz Sharif was arrested several times with his daughter and appeared in court hundreds of times, but no one targeted military installations. Imran Khan’s followers were incited by indoctrination against political rivals. The unfortunate attack on political rivals inside the premises of Masjid Nabawi (Peace Be Upon Him) is a link in this chain, which is a vivid example of Imran Khan’s fascist style of politics.

Imran Khan uses the public as a toy for his nefarious purposes, a clear example of which is his recent interview with a foreign journalist in which he admitted that the backlash against the army was natural. But in the next moment, they say that the rioters were their workers and leadership, they were not involved in it, they immediately disaffiliated and got rid of themselves to avoid any legal action.

Because of his fascist policies, his party members have started to separate from him and so far hundreds of people have left him and given up on politics and they have come to know that Imran Khan has lost his personality. They are under personality siege and they don’t even consider the country and are speaking the language of the enemy at this time. Imran Khan incited the people against his institutions but failed, Imran Khan used all kinds of tricks to incite the people.

The tragic events of May 9 have exposed the true nature of Imran Khan to the people and it has become clear that the people love their institutions and will never be a part of any fascist agenda.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.