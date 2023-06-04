CM directs LDA to ensure land owners’ payments

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to ensure timely payment to the land owners of their pending payments according to the law.

He chaired a meeting of the LDA’s governing body at CM office on Saturday. He directed to complete all the required action on One Window Operation in three days. It was informed during the briefing that 11 sports complex were being established in Punjab and two sports complex were completed. The proposal to hire the services of a private sector to run the sports complex was reviewed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, secretaries of housing, finance, local government, Commissioner Lahore division/ DG LDA, Members of LDA Governing Body, MD WASA and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Cotton on more than 4.5 mln acre land cultivated in Punjab: Efforts of the Punjab government bore fruit under the leadership of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi as cotton on approximately more than 4.5 million acre land had been cultivated after 10 years in the province.

The CM presided over a meeting at his office here on Saturday in which cotton sowing report was presented. It was told that cotton sowing target on 5 million acre land by 15th June would be achieved.

Naqvi expressed satisfaction over increase in the cotton under cultivation land and directed to take effective management to yield maximum cotton production. He directed to launch a vigorous crackdown for the eradication of fake agricultural medicines across the province and directed the Inspector General of Police to oversee crackdown on fake pesticides and hold a meeting in this regard daily. It was principally decided to establish stalls and centres to ensure provision of quality agricultural medicines.

Mohsin Naqvi said that monitoring cells would be set up to oversee matters pertaining to cotton in three divisions.

A Command and Control Centre would be established in the office of Additional Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab), he added. He underscored that the provincial government would ensure fair price payment to the cotton cultivators in Punjab, saying that not only farmers would be prosperous with the increase of cotton under cultivation land but would save precious foreign exchange as well.

It was informed during the meeting that 100 percent cotton sowing target had been achieved in Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Sargodha while 96 percent cotton sowing target in Multan and 92 percent cotton sowing target in Bahawalpur and DG Khan had been achieved.

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board while giving briefing informed that cotton farmers registration and online reporting system was being formulated. Field Assistants would oversee cotton cultivation and perform advisory services through the mobile application. Geo-tagging of farmers cultivating cotton verified seed could be done and prompt measures could be taken for the eradication of caterpillars on the cotton fields.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Irrigation, Livestock, Food, Finance, Commissioner Lahore division and officials of Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Bank and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade attended the meeting. Fawad Mukhtar, Secretary General APTMA Shahid Sattar and others participated in the meeting via zoom while Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab), Commissioners, RPOs and other Agriculture experts participated in the meeting via video link.