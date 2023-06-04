Muqam accuses Imran Niazi for destroying country’s economy, social values

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Culture Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday accused Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan for destroying the national economy and social values. He said the May 9 vandalism have exposed Imran Niazi’s negative face before the nation. Addressing a big workers convention of Pakistan Muslim League (N) here at Maday Baba Jalala at Takht Bhai tehsil, Engr Amir Muqam said after destroying the country’s economy and social values, Imran Niazi has tried to weaken the government and defence institutions as evident of the May 9-10 vandalism.

Amir Muqam praised the examplary restraint shown by the security forces and police despite the provoking attacks by the horde of PTI during May 9-10 vandalism. He said that Imran Khan could not escaped of the deplorable incidents of the ransacking and putting on fire of the Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building, Jinnah House Lahore, Motorway Toll Plazas, ambulances, forts, and damages of defence installations/statues of the defenders of Pakistan.

Engr Amir Muqam claimed that loot and plunders of Imran Niazi was exposed in PTI foreign funding, Tosha Khan and Rs60 billion Alqadar mega corruption cases. He said days of Imran Niazi was over as the PTI leaders have started abandoning him due to his negative politicking. He said the entire nation was stand behind of our valiant security forces and ready to frustrate evils designs of the enemy.

The Prime Minister’s Adviser said that value of dollar against rupee has been increased due to poor economic and fiscal policies of PTI Government that plunged the country into huge foreign loans burden. “Had Imran Govt continued for few more weeks, the country would have been plunged into default,” he said, adding despite difficult economic situation, the present government would present a historic and goal-oriented budget wherein maximum relief would be provided to all segments of the society.