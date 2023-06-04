Meeting reviews rain emergency arrangements

In order to cope with the expected rains and floods, Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam chaired a meeting to take account of arrangements made in that regard. DC said previous rains caused huge loss of lives and financial losses in the district and for that reason, the concerned officials shall make advance arrangements keeping in view the previous rain record to cope with the forthcoming situation and to save the public from difficulties. DC instructed officials of Municipal Committees, Town Committees, Public Health and other related departments to remove obstructions from saline and drainage drains and clean the same for better flow of disposed rain flood water.

She said that arguments be made for pumping, achiness and standby generators to dewater low-lying areas. DC summoned the details of machinery available with the Chief Municipal Officer and Town administration. DC instructed officials of the irrigation department for strengthening protective embankments of the River Indus passing the territory of District Shaheed Benazirabad. She ordered the removal of zamindari bunds if existing at any place in the district with immediate effect.

Hesco was directed for removal of trees and other obstructions passing over the electric wires while the health department was directed to ensure the availability of snake bite vaccine and other necessary life-saving medicines and ambulancesat all hospitals in the district. She also instructed for anti-mosquito spray prior to the arrival of the rain to prevent the public from diseases. The Department of Animal Husbandry was instructed to administer protective vaccination to domestic animals for protecting them from different diseases. The Department of Social Welfare was instructed to provide a list of social welfare organizations working in the district while the Civil Defense Department was instructed to indicate old buildings existing in the city areas. DC said that Control Rooms be set up at the district and tehsil level during rains while all departments shall nominate their Focal Persons.