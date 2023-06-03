SC fixes JI’s 2016 Panama Papers plea for hearing

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court will take up a petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq on June 9 seeking an investigation against all the Pakistanis named in Panama Papers, a private TV channel reported.

A bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan will hear the case – filed in August 2016 – next week.

The JI chief had asked the court to investigate all the 436 Pakistanis whose names are mentioned in the Panama Papers. In April 2016, some 200, and later on 400 more people, were figured in the Panama Papers. They included businessmen and politicians from Pakistan, including the members of Premier Nawaz Sharif’s family accused of setting up offshore companies in the tax havens. Notices have been issued to Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and others made a party in the petition. In its petition, Jamaat-e-Islami has prayed to the top court to direct the federation to initiate an inquiry into the Panama Leaks under Article 184(3) of the Constitution without mentioning the name of any politician or businessman, alleged to be involved in establishing offshore companies.

The JI ameer submitted that: “A large number of persons, many of them holders of public offices, were also allegedly involved in the commission of said offences and had not mentioned in the details of their assets about their investments through offshore companies, so all such holders of public offices were liable to be disqualified from their offices and also be punished accordingly.” Instead of making any politician or businessman respondent, the petitioner chose to make the Federation of Pakistan, Ministry of Law, Ministry of Finance, Cabinet Division, and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through its chairman as respondents.

The petitioner recalled that despite the fact that the apex court on May 16, 2016, had demanded a list of owners of the said offshore companies and the details of individuals, families, groups, companies etc, which were required by the “Commission of Inquiry”, but the respondent (the government) deliberately did not provide the list.

“It is regretted that the respondents are deliberately delaying and avoiding any proceedings of inquiry into the alleged corruption leaks … resulting in failure of recovery of public money from abroad and hence the country is facing serious financial hardships”, the JI chief submitted.