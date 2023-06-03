NAB summons Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case on June 7

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 7 in connection with the 190 million pound transfer case associated with the Al-Qadir Trust.

The anti-corruption body has directed Bushra Bibi to appear before its Rawalpindi office to provide necessary information regarding her involvement in the 190 million pounds scam. As per NAB notice, former first lady has also been instructed to bring all the answers to the questionnaire provided to her. This comes after the accountability court approved the bail plea of Imran Khan’s wife on May 23.

The case revolves around the alleged embezzlement of funds amounting to 190 million pounds in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust. It is worth mentioning that former premier is also under investigation in the same case.

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al-Qadir University land allotment case. Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulfi Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Land was allegedly allotted for Al-Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

Last year in November, the NAB had sent call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz, and asked him to come up with the complete record regarding the purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al-Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of the Trust or any of its trustees.