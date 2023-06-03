Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

Security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in general area Dossali, North Waziristan district, the military said in a statement on Friday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exchange of fire took place on Thursday. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and sealed all possible escape routes. During the ensuing fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement added. It said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens. If further said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, the statement added.