PM in Turkiye to attend Erdogan’s inauguration

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday departed here for Turkiye on a two-day official visit to attend the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday. In the second round of elections held on May 28, President Erdogan received 52.14 percent of the votes, beating his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who won 47.86 percent. “Leaving for Türkiye today at the invitation of my brother, H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to attend his inauguration ceremony. I will convey our warmest greetings to the President on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan on his re-election,” Prime Minister Shehbaz wrote on Twitter before emplaning for Ankara. At the airport, Turkish Ambassador in Islamabad Dr Mehmet Paçaci saw off the prime minister. In his tweet, the prime minister said the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Türkiye were set to deepen further in line with their shared resolve and common destiny. He said the upcoming 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad would provide the right avenue to take the momentum of “our strategic partnership” forward. “We have yet to unlock the potential of our multifaceted relationship and efforts are being made in that direction,” the prime minister commented. During the visit, the prime minister will also interact with the Turkish investors as well as the business community.