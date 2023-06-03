LHC allows lawyer to meet Qureshi in Adiala Jail

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to Punjab officials in a case related to detention of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of LHC’s Rawalpindi bench heard the petition filed against the detention of Mr Qureshi who was taken into custody following the violent incidents witnessed on May 9.

The court issued notices to the Punjab IGP, the chief secretary, the Rawalpindi CPO, the RPO and the deputy commissioner of the garrison city, seeking their reply till June 6. During the hearing, Mr Qureshi’s lawyer Taimoor Malik sought permission to meet his client in Adiala Jail. The court accepted the plea and directed the superintendent of the jail to allow the lawyer to meet the PTI leader.