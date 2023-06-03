Dialogue offer only for ‘real decision-makers’, not ‘puppets’: Hammad

PTI leader Hammad Azhar has said that his party’s offer for negotiations was only extended to the “real decision-makers” and not “puppets”. In a tweet, he said: “We don’t want to waste time negotiating with puppets. These are imposed people who have no vote bank and are hiding behind crutches.” “For the sake of restoration of the constitution and democracy, negotiations have been offered only with the real decision-makers,” Azhar added. The ruling parties have rejected beleaguered former premier Imran Khan’s offer for talks, stating that talks were held with politicians not terrorists and that the PTI chief is now himself seeking an NRO. The development came as the PTI chief constituted a seven-member negotiating team to hold talks with the government-for developing consensus on a date for general elections- amid a massive crackdown. This crackdown – which has thrown the PTI into a deep existential crisis with dozens of key party leaders jumping ship every day – was launched after the party leaders and workers allegedly vandalised and set fire to state and army properties in the wake of Khan’s arrest on May 9.