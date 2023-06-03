Punjab police says miscreants blaming national institutions will not get any sympathy

Punjab Police has declared the viral pictures and videos related to May 9 on social media platforms as false propaganda. The actual facts of the events related to the videos were put before the public. According to the details, several pictures and videos are based on the events of several months ago which have been falsely propagated by linking them to May 9. The pictures of incidents happening in KPK, Sindh and training institutes were shared with wrong information and the purpose of this systematic campaign was to mislead the citizens and defame the Punjab Police. Spokesman Punjab Police said that action is being taken against all the accounts involved in false propaganda under cybercrime laws and the miscreants involved in blaming the national institutions will not get any exemption.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the best welfare of the Sipah is the first priority along with the establishment of law and order, protection of life and property of citizens along with prevention of crimes. IG Punjab said that more than 8000 more promotions are being done in all the districts in the coming days, all the officers and officials who are eligible for promotion according to merit and seniority would be given their right without delay.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the constabulary is the forefront unit of the police force whose mission is selfless service and protection of the citizens and no effort should be spared in the protection of the country and the nation. IG Punjab said that a sustainable system has been created for the welfare of the force, now the welfare and promotions of the soldiers would not be affected by the change of leadership.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the supervisory officers should spend time with the constabulary for grooming and solving their problems. Dr. Usman Anwar said that after martyrs and Ghazis, we are also starting a series of medals and cash awards for the best crime fighters. Dr. Usman Anwar said that they are commencing residential and other facilities for the heirs of police martyrs before 2017 from the endowment fund. IG Punjab said that modern IT projects should be started in other cities on the pattern of Safe City Authority Lahore which will help in crime control and traffic management and monitoring of sensitive places. Dr. Usman Anwar said that by finalizing more than 26,000 appeals based on punishments and other matters, the way for the promotion of thousands of officers and personnel has been paved. These views were expressed by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while addressing the ceremony of giving awards to the officers and officials of different regions and districts for their best performance at the Central Police Office today.

Dr. Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation to the supervisory officers of various districts and units, including SP CRO Lahore Ayesha Butt, while 381 officers and personnel from the rank of constable to inspector were given cash prizes and certificates of appreciation worth more than 4 million rupees. Officers and officials of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Faisalabad and DG Khan regions were among the recipients of awards. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present in the event.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has approved the purchase of new shoes, winter jackets, Anti-Riot force shields for the police force. Orders have also been given to release funds in this regard. According to the details, after the approval of IG Punjab, more than Rs. 01 crore 82 lakh, 73 thousand rupees were released for the purchase of more than two thousand field boats. 02 crore 21 lakh 47 thousand rupees were released for the purchase of 3516 police winter jackets, while 03 crore 72 lakh rupees were released for the purchase of 03 thousand protective shields for the Anti-Riot force. Spokesman Punjab Police said that all the equipment would be provided to the concerned units and personnel after completion of supply by three companies.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave final approval to the summary sent by the Additional IG Logistics for the purchase of goods. The quality of equipment and uniforms should be as per the prescribed standards.