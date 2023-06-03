Court decision testimony of magistrate’s political affiliation: Mir

Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Amir Mir, while commenting on the court decision to discharge Parvez Elahi of corruption charges, has said that court decision is a testimony of judicial magistrate’s political affiliation. Amir Mir said that a judge with political affiliation is giving judgments in important cases like FIA and Anti-corruption. He said that the same judge had earlier given relief to Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti in five cases, and the said judge’s social media page is the most important proof of his political tilt. Amir Mir further said that this recent decision in Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s case is a question mark on the quality of judiciary.

The government is looking into the matter seriously, he maintained. He said that those sitting on the seats of justice should not take decisions based on political affiliations. Information Minister Amir Mir expressed his determination that the fight against corrupt elements will continue.