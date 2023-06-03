NUTECH media and arts festival held

NUTECH Media Society along with Fine Arts & Creativity Club, under the supervision of the Dean Student Life Office, organized a one-day NUTECH Media and Arts Fest. It aimed to provide an opportunity for students to display their digital skills and creativity through photographs, videos and artwork. NUTECH students actively participated in all categories including Photography, Short documentaries, Calligraphy, Posters/ Paintings and E-Gaming. Jury members assessed the artwork based on the criteria of creative interpretation of the theme, originality and imagination.

Noor Us Sunain secured 1st position in Calligraphy, Ayesha Usman in Photography, Noor Us Sunain in Short Documentary, Sufhan Ahmed in Painting and Ahmed Ali won the E-Gaming Contest. Lt Gen Moazam Ejaz (R), Rector NUTECH distributed prizes and certificates among the winners of each category and appreciated the organizing committee and participants.