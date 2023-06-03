Use of irresponsive pesticides causing health hazards: Dr Jalal

The irresponsive use of pesticides for the crops and fruits is not only causing health hazards but also resulting in rejection of the agricultural produces in the international markets. This was stated by Chairman Department of Entomology Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif while addressing a delegation of agricultural experts at the meeting room of the department in UAF on Friday. The delegation comprised of Head of Crop Life Association Pakistan Chapter Rasheed Ahmad, Head of Syngenta Research and Development Tauseef-ul-Haq and Faisal.

Dr Jalal Arif said that the agricultural experts had used to visit the farmer’s fields three decade ago but now they have limited themselves at their office or dealers. They should join hands with Punjab Extension Department and others institutions to visit farmers’ fields to educate them about rational usage of pesticides, and latest agricultural practices, he added. He said that in China, drone technology was being used for pesticide application. Import of the drone for the pesticide application was imperative and the state functionaries should take this issue under dire consideration.

He said that as many as 60 percent of crops and fruits was exceeding the Maximum Residual Limit (MRL) that were not only causing negative impact on health but also limiting our exports. We have to phase out the chemical pesticide gradually with the alternative of bio pesticide, he added.