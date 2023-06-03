Dengue cases management workshop organised

The Health Department with the technical assistance of the World Health Organization (WHO) has conducted a two-day workshop on dengue case management for doctors from high-risk districts. A total of 28 doctors from 23 high-risk districts received training on dengue case management. The workshop concluded with the participation of the Secretary of Health, Mahmood Aslam Khan, said a press release issued on Friday. The health secretary also distributed certificates among the doctors who completed the training. Addressing the closing ceremony, he said that they were currently at the stage of dengue prevention and control. He expressed gratitude on behalf of the WHO for organizing the workshop. He mentioned that the primary cause of new dengue cases might be other strains of the dengue virus and advised experts to guide the public on this aspect as well. He emphasized that better training of doctors would help reduce dengue-related fatalities. Mahmood Aslam highlighted that dengue was a treatable disease, and its mortality rate was significantly low. “The occurrence of a few dengue cases is a common phenomenon, and there is no need for the public to panic,” he added. Effective control of dengue was only possible through public participation, Aslam stressed.