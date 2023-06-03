‘Jeewan Nagar’ soundtrack ‘Aap Kitnay Haseen’ released

Green Entertainment has released the OST ‘Aap Kitnay Haseen’ for the highly anticipated television show ‘Jeevan Nagar.’

This mesmerizing composition is set to captivate audiences with its heartfelt lyrics, melodious vocals, and fusion of Western and Eastern musical elements. While the collaboration between Q & K Production and Multiverse Entertainment has showcased a resolute commitment to delivering high-quality content that resonates with audiences.

‘Aap Kitnay Haseen’ is a soulful creation that weaves together the talents of lyricist Imran Raza and the accomplished singer and musician Sahir Ali Bagga to effortlessly brings forth the theme of love and the search for a partner who is beautiful inside and out; becoming one’s solace.

Directed by the talented Kashif Nisar and produced by Qaiser Ali and Fasih ur Rehman, Jeevan Nagar promises to be a gripping tale that resonates with viewers on an emotional level. The OST perfectly complements the show’s narrative, capturing the essence of its storyline and inducing a range of emotions within the audience.

With a rich blend of Western and Eastern instruments, ‘Aap Kitnay Haseen’ takes listeners on a melodious journey that showcases a wholesome fusion of diverse musical genres. Additionally, the musical arrangement is masterfully crafted to add depth and soul to the composition.

“The OST ‘Aap Kitnay Haseen’ is our attempt to contribute good music to the Pakistani music industry. We are thrilled that our viewers are enjoying and resonating with the OSTs we have released thus far. As the lyricist of the song ‘Aap Kitnay Haseen,’ I am immensely proud that Green Entertainment can bring soundtracks that are so beautifully put together by our team. Moving forward, we will always stay committed to bringing the best stories and music for Pakistanis to enjoy.” Said COO, Imran Raza.