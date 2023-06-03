Lil Nas X is unrecognisable at Met Gala 2023

Now, this one is for the champions.? For his grand appearance at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, the “Industry Baby” singer once again made quite a splash when he arrived on the red carpet. The 24-year-old blew fans away when he showed up painted head-to-toe in silver while rocking a bejeweled thong and matching platform heels.

In honor of the party’s theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Lil Nas X rocked a cat mask studded with sparkling jewels and pearls as a nod to the late designer’s beloved cat, Choupette.

Lil Nas X’s outfit for the evening easily rivals the looks he pulled off for his first ever Met Gala appearance in 2021. For that event, the singer made it known that he was there to serve when he unveiled an ensemble that included three different Versace looks. ? If you need a reminder of why his entrance was also good as gold that year, let’s do a quick recap: He started off with him wearing a regal cape fit for royalty, which he then removed to reveal a gold-armor outfit. As for the third piece, he shined a gold sequined full-length bodysuit.

And although his outfits spoke for themselves, Versace also broke down the meaning behind each piece. According to the luxe fashion house, the rapper’s gorgeous choices “told a three-part LGBTQ+ American fairytale.”

The brand noted on Instagram that Lil Nas X “arrived on the red carpet in a dramatic cape that exudes regality and represents concealing one’s true self. The cape was then shed to reveal gleaming Medusa-adorned armor, a symbol of protection from the prejudices faced as a Black, queer person. Finally, the armor is removed to reveal a skin-tight bodysuit that represents living life as your true, unguarded self.”? Or as Lil Nas X simply told host Keke Palmer, “It was royalty at first, then we got to the armor, then we got really sexy.” As fans following Lil Nas X will note, the Grammy winner is known for pushing all the boundaries and his latest Met Gala look is exception.

However, he wasn’t the only one who looked to Choupette for fashion inspiration.