Florence Pugh debuts buzzcut hairstyle

Florence Pugh, is that you? The A Good Person actress stepped onto the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with a buzzcut hairstyle. For fashion’s biggest night, held May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Pugh paired her hair transformation with a Valentino gown. The 27-year-old, who is the latest face of the Valentino brand, is rumored to have shaved her head for her upcoming role in the movie We Live in Time, which she’s currently filming alongside actor Andrew Garfield. It was just days ago, at Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store reopening in NYC April 27, that Pugh was sporting blunt bangs and a chic bob on the red carpet. However, it now appears to have been a wig concealing her buzzcut. Pugh and Garfield, 39, were photographed filming their new movie together in early April. While plot details have been kept under wraps, Deadline did report that the film is “being described as a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story.” Prior to the start of filming, the duo presented at the 2023 Oscars together. “You know what’s crazy is that we…they didn’t know we were doing a movie together,” told host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in March. “Well I don’t think they did. But this was, I think, a bit of an accident. Which is even weirder! They put us together and then…we are doing a movie together.” “I met him the day before, in rehearsals and we instantly got along,” she added. “And I was taking the piss out of him and he loved it, and he was taking the piss out of me and I loved it. It was great.”