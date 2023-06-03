Recording phase of Azaan Sami Khan’s self-titled album comes to a close

Azaan Sami Khan took to Instagram to share glimpses of his final recording session for his upcoming album, titled Azaan.

The minute-long clip featured the singer giving an up-close look at the last day of recording in the studio, along with a candid view of his thoughts at this stage of the album-making process.

“And like that, we reach the last day of recording. To the next phase now. While it was new to me recording this time having a camera documenting the journey, I’m sure it’ll be fun to look back at it and remember. One step closer for this to be yours soon, inshAllah,” he wrote in the caption.

The video was accompanied by a voiceover by Khan, who candidly shared his emotions upon concluding this musical venture and transitioning to the mixing and finalization processes. He admitted feeling a mix of nervousness and uncertainty as his work moved closer to being shared with the public. “I’m nervous because I don’t know what I’m gonna do now… It’s a strange feeling. Because you know when you live with something for so long and then it’s like now another step closer to becoming everyone’s, and not yours anymore,” he said.

He also went on to share his excitement for the album and how he hoped it would resonate with the listeners. “I am excited because obviously, these are songs I wanted people to have, which is why they’re in the album. All I can say is I don’t know how people will take it, that you never know. But I can say that it’s one of the most – whoever has worked on it, including myself, has tried to make the most genuine, heartfelt album. And I hope it translates,” he added.

While Khan was used to maintaining a low profile online, the making of this album took a different turn when the singer shared regular updates from his recording process and engaged with the fans through and through.

