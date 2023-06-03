Syra Yousuf flaunts western glamour with latest pictures

Latest pictures of the prolific actor and model Syra Yousuf are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

She wore a sleeveless white top with pink pants and black shoes as seen in the pictures.

Her viral pictures have 70,000 likes. Instagram users praised her pictures and her looks with heartfelt comments.

Syra Yousuf takes to Instagram to share pictures and videos of herself, family moments and professional endeavours with millions of followers.

The actor, who has worked on a music channel as a video jockey (VJ), is one of the most versatile celebrities in the entertainment industry. Her performances in superhit ARY Digital serials ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ and film ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’.

Her latest work was ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, where she played the role of Arzoo Daniel. It was about six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to becoming a part of the Pakistan Army.

Syra Yousuf married Shehroze Sabzwari in 2012 and was blessed with a daughter Nooreh Shehroz two years later. They separated in 2019 and finalised their divorce in two years ago.

Speaking about the upbringing of their daughter, she said that her former husband and his immediate family are also involved in it.