Kareena praises Saif Ali Khan’s skills beyond acting

Kareen Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to gush over her husband Saif Ali Khan’s photography skills.

In the photo, Kareena is captured wearing biker shorts and a white top, paired with fashionable shoes, a neat hair bun and no makeup. The entrance door behind her appears to have a vintage aesthetic, adding to the overall charm of the picture. The Jab We Met actress captione the photo, “Apart from being the best actor I know…he also does take the best pictures…any guesses who? The Husband…Ok bye time to workout…”

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, where she was spotted with cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Fans were thrilled to see the two celebrities together, and Kareena shared photos from the event on social media, captioning them “What a day…” On the work front, Kareena’s latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, failed to draw audiences to theaters. However, the actress is now busy filming her upcoming project, The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has an untitled film with director Hansal Mehta in the works and will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the highly anticipated film Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. With multiple projects in the works, both Kareena and Saif are keeping busy and their fans eagerly await their upcoming releases.