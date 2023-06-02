Parineeti Chopra sings ‘Tu Jhoom’ by Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a video on Instagram of herself singing the song Tu Jhoom, which was originally performed by Pakistan’s two most brilliant vocalists, Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

Chopra took to Instagram to share a video of herself sitting in a studio crooning to her favorite tune.

“Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously,” the Ishaqzaade actress wrote in the post. I went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t help but sing one of my favorite songs. Pure delight! #ParineetiChopra #TuJhoom.”

Her video quickly went viral on social media, attracting a slew of fans and celebrities who showered her with praise in the comments area.

Anupam Kher wrote: “Beautiful”, Kiku Sharda commented: “Outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Code Name: Tiranga actor Harrdy Sandhu wrote: “Wah wah”.

Chopra, in addition to being a terrific actor, is also a fantastic vocalist. She has formal training in Hindustani classical music and a BA honours degree in Music.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister has sung several songs in some of the films. She sang the female version of song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. Moreover, she lent her vocals for song Teri Mitti in film Kesari.

On her personal front, Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to young politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony, reports Pinkvilla.