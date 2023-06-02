Parvez Elahi presented in Lahore’s anti-corruption court

Following his dramatic arrest the day before, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) apprehended Parvez Elahi, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and brought him before a Lahore court on Friday.

Elahi was arrested in connection with a corruption case involving the misappropriation of Rs70 million in development funds designated for the Gujrat district, for which bail was denied.

It is worth noting that two cases have been filed against the former Punjab chief minister in Gujranwala, accusing him of accepting kickbacks in contract awards. In addition, another case has been filed against him in Lahore.

In light of these allegations, a special judge of Lahore’s anti-corruption court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Elahi, ordering authorities to produce him by June 2. The PTI leader now faces two arrest warrants, the first of which was issued on May 25 following the revocation of his bail, and the second on May 26.

Previously, an anti-corruption team attempted but failed to arrest Elahi at his home. The Punjab Police and Elite Force cordoned off the area around his house, limiting entry and exit points.

The ACE Gujranwala filed a case against the PTI president in April, based on a report that accused him of accepting a Rs2 billion bribe for a development scheme contract. Elahi is also charged in another case (FIR No 6/23), in which he is accused of accepting a Rs120 million bribe from a Turkish company, an international organisation.

Elahi’s medical certificate, which claimed chest pain as the reason for his inability to attend court, was declared fraudulent by the judge presiding over the anti-corruption court.