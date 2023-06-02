Pakistan, law nation’s red line, not Imran Khan: Sherry

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday said that the country and its law were the red line of the nation and not Imran Khan who was trying to defend the worst attack of May 9.

In a series of tweets, the Minister criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for his recent remarks and adamant attitude towards the violence of May 9th. Senator Rehman said that since May 9, Imran Khan has changed his position several times on violent protests and attacks on sensitive installations. He has adopted an apologetic attitude regarding May 9 and his attitude would lead the country to a new tragedy, she added.

The minister said that defending May 9 was tantamount to complicity in these attacks as Imran Khan should have apologized to the nation for these shameful incidents. She regretted that Imran Khan was still defending May 9. He was arrested in an open and shut case of $60 billion alleged misappropriation, and not in a bogus case, Sherry Rehman said. “How did he call his arrest “Red Line”? Was Imran Khan above this country and the law?,” the Minister queried.

She reprimanded Imran Khan and demanded that he should stop thinking of himself as the “Red Line” of the country. She said that there was no place for violence, chaos, and divisive politics in the country.