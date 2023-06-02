Cement despatches increased by 19.41% during May 2023

Cement despatches increased by 19.41% in May 2023. Total Cement despatches during May 2023 were 3.966 million tons against 3.321 Million Tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of May 2023 were 3.433 million tons compared to 3.150 million tons in May 2022, showing an increase of 9.01%. Exports despatches also increased by a healthy 210.13% as the volumes rose from 171,915 tons in May 2022 to 533,155 tons in May 2023.

In May 2023, North based cement mills despatched 2.880 million tons cement showing an increase of 8.85% against 2.646 million tons despatches in May 2022. South based mills despatched 1.086 million tons cement during May 2023 that was 60.77% more compared to the despatches of 0.676 million tons during May 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 2.768 million tons cement in domestic markets in May 2023 showing an increase of 7.58% against 2.573 million tons despatches in May 2022. South based mills despatched 664,891 tons cement in local markets during May 2023 that was 15.36% more compared to the despatches of 576,385 during May 2022.

Exports from North based mills increased by 53.83% as the quantities increased from 72,450 tons in May 2022 to 111,451 tons in May 2023. Exports from South also increased by 323.97% to 421,704 tons in May 2023 from 99,465 tons during the same month last year.

During the first eleven months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 40.518 million tons that is 14.93% lower than 47.627 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches during this period were 36.528 million tons against 42.655 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 14.36%. Export despatches were also 19.76% less as the volumes reduced to 3.990 million tons during the first eleven months of current fiscal year compared to 4.972 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based Mills despatched 29.925 million tons cement domestically during the first eleven months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 15.27% than cement despatches of 35.316 million tons during July-May 2022. Exports from North increased by 19.69% percent to 974,126 tons during July-May 2023 compared with 813,902 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by North based Mills reduced by 14.48% to 30.899 million tons during first eleven months of current financial year from 36.130 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July-May 2023 were 6.603 million tons showing reduction of 10.03% over 7.339 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from South also declined by 27.48% to 3.015 million tons during July-May 2023 compared with 4.158 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by South based Mills reduced by 16.34% to 9.619 million tons during first eleven months of current financial year from 11.497 million tons during same period of last financial year.