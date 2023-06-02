Klusener joins Tripura as consultant ahead of India’s domestic season

DURBAN: Former South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener has signed as consultant with the Tripura Cricket Association for India’s upcoming domestic season. Klusener, 51, is contracted to work with them for 100 days in a year. Besides working with the Ranji side, he will help the state’s eight teams in both men’s and women’s sections in various age groups. Tripura Cricket Association vice-president Timir Chanda said Klusener would arrive in the state capital, Agartala, on Saturday to work with the state cricketers for overall development. In the first phase, Klusener will stay in Agartala for 20 days and will watch and guide the cricketers. “We hope the cricketers will benefit from his vast international experience,” Chanda said. “Our cricketers are also excited to work with Klusener.” Klusener, who played 49 Tests and 171 ODIs for South Africa, was also Delhi’s consultant coach for the 2018-19 season. He is currently the coach of the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 tournament. He has previously worked as batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe, and was the head coach of Afghanistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, he withdrew his application to become South Africa’s next white-ball coach. He was among the six candidates interviewed by Cricket South Africa but chose to pull out of the process and concentrate on T20 franchise roles instead.