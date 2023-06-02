Bravery, teamwork are the hallmarks of Sindh Police: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that bravery, response, ownership, teamwork and struggle are the hallmarks of Sindh Police. He expressed these views while addressing the Deputy Superintendents of Sindh Police who came on a study visit to the Central Police Office today. Under the leadership of DIG Muhammad Nauman Siddiqui, 33 officers including 03 women were in the delegation.

IG Punjab while addressing the trainee officers directed to face the multifaceted challenges of police career with bravery and teamwork and ensure service and safety of Pakistan with hard work and good attitudes. IG Punjab said that “Mera Phool programe” for the best treatment of special children of police employees is going on successfully while vaccination projects are being completed rapidly after the health screening of the Sipah. IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police has achieved significant success by wiping out dacoits and organized gangs from dangerous areas of Katcha. Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the delegation about modern IT applications and working system of Punjab Police for anti-crime and service delivery. The delegation was also briefed about 1787 complaint system, service and protection centers, training measures on modern lines of constabulary.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed about modern services, field formations, public service delivery projects.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident of explosion in the scrap material kept in a store room of Daira Deen Panah’s house in Kot Adu area.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the process of promotion from constable to DSP rank is going on uninterruptedly in Punjab Police according to merit and seniority.