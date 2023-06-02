PRCS Chairman calls on Ambassador of Qatar

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari held a meeting with Qatar’s Ambassador, Sheikh Saud Abdul Rehman Al Thani here on Thursday. H.E. Sheikh Saud Abdul Rahman Al Thani warmly welcomed Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari to the Qatar Embassy. Both the dignitaries engaged in discussions covering a range of topics, including bilateral relations and the importance of enhancing cooperation for the betterment of humanity.

Sheikh Saud Abdul Rehman Al Thani expressed his belief that the relations between Pakistan and Qatar are exemplary, with mutual respect between the peoples of both nations. He highlighted the consistent efforts made by both sides to strengthen their brotherly bond. Furthermore, Sheikh Saud Abdul Rehman emphasized the significant role played by Qatar Charity in supporting humanitarian organizations worldwide, with Pakistan holding a special place as their most important brotherly country.

During the meeting, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari provided a comprehensive overview of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s initiatives in rescue, relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction following the recent floods in Pakistan. Sheikh Saud Abdul Rahman commended the PRCS for their exceptional services during natural disasters and emergencies, particularly acknowledging their recent humanitarian assistance to families affected by the floods. He assured that cooperation with the Red Crescent would be further enhanced to ensure uninterrupted service to humanity. He also indicated on collaboration with PRCS in the rehabilitation and recovery phase, specifically providing support to thousands of families affected by the floods.

On this occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari also presented a commemorative shield from PRCS to Ambassador Sheikh Saud Abdul Rahman Al Thani.