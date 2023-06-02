The rise and rise of nail art queen Anisha Yousaf

Anisha Yousaf needs no introduction. She is currently the reigning queen of the nail art business in Lahore. In an exclusive interview, she says, “When I moved back to Pakistan, I saw there is no exclusive nail place in any city. Nobody knew about this nail fashion industry.”

She says honesty, sustainability and a never give up attitude are qualities which are essential for any start-up and budding entrepreneur.

“Since I’m the pioneer of the nail industry in Pakistan, I have seen a huge growth in the market where now a lot of products are being available and new nail technicians are entering the market. My role in this growth is that I am providing professional nail training, products supply and personal consultancy to open a new nail bar to everyone. Just to create an awareness among people, it took me 10 to 15 years. Recently, the young businesswoman had launched authentic Turkish hammam, 24K gold manicure and pedicures, 3D hair, eye lash extensions and body piercing among the nail services.

“We currently have four branches out of which three are in Lahore and one in Faisalabad. We are planning to open in Karachi, Islamabad, Multan and Sialkot,” Anisha Yousaf says.

She strongly encourages all Pakistani women to empower themselves and seek financial independence.

All the A-list celebrities love to visit this place and get pampered by their staff with some of the most amazing services they have to offer. Anytime you visit the place, you will not leave without spotting a celebrity or two, getting their nails or hair done. The Nail Bar by founder Anisha Yousaf is owned by Sana Yousaf and has four branches. There are three branches in Lahore including DHA, Gulberg and WAPDA Town. The fourth branch is in Faisalabad.

Her salon offers services like body massage and piercing, hair services, hammam, children’s spa parties, manicures and pedicures, all kinds of nails and eyelash extensions.