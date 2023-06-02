Video: Biden Falls At US Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony

President Joe Biden fell face-first on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday after tripping over a barrier, but he appeared unharmed and later made fun of the incident.

Biden, 80, had just shaken hands with a cadet and started back to his seat after giving the military academy graduates’ commencement address when he slipped and fell.

Air Force personnel assisted him in standing back up, and he didn’t seem to need any more assistance.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot. It resembled a small black sandbag on the stage.

Joe Biden just had a really bad fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. Falling like this at his age is very serious. Democrats want us to trust him to be the President until Jan, 2029. If we’re being real we all know that’s insane. He’s in no condition to run. pic.twitter.com/wacE0bojb9 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 1, 2023

White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt tweeted shortly afterward that “he’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

Returning by Air Force One and Marine One to the White House later, Biden had another spot of bad luck: he bumped his head exiting the door of the helicopter.

He showed no sign of injury as he walked across the South Lawn and quipped to reporters that “I got sandbagged.”

Biden, who is running for re-election in 2024, is the oldest person to ever hold the office of president. This year, his official medical report stated that he is physically fit and regularly exercises.

Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog in November 2020, shortly after defeating incumbent Donald Trump in the election.