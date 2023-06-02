Government striving for best medical facilities: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress of Lahore’s major development projects and establish timelines for their timely completion.

Addressing the meeting, CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that development projects must adhere to the prescribed timelines. He instructed the officials to expedite the initiation of new projects, ensuring prompt decision-making regarding designs and other necessary matters. Any delays or negligence in public welfare development projects will not be tolerated, he warned. To minimize inconvenience to citizens during the construction phase, the meeting emphasized the need for the best alternative traffic plans and suggested that alternative routes should be suggested for best managing traffic load.

The progress of the elevated expressway, Nawaz Sharif interchange underpass and cavalry signal-free road was reviewed while reports about Arfa Karim Tower, Ferozepur Road to Pine Avenue, Sattukatla nullah, Main Boulevard to Walton, and CBD project were presented. The CM directed the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) to expedite the plantation and landscaping project at the airport. He also ordered the improvement of the green belt on Mall Road. Landscaping along the airport’s runway and plantation at intersections and roads will also be done in the provincial metropolis.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore, Meanwhile Chief Minister also chaired a meeting at his office to review the progress of primary angiography in hospitals. During the briefing, it was revealed that a total of 5,534 primary angiographies were performed in government hospitals of various districts in the past five months. 3113 primary angiographies were performed in the morning shift of nine government hospitals and 1866 in the night shift, ensuring a 67% increase in these hospitals on the instructions of caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting also reviewed the proposal to set the target of angiography/angioplasty in every government hospital to facilitate patients. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that the government is striving to provide the best medical facilities for patients in public sector hospitals related to heart emergencies.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, President of the Pakistan Society of International Cardiology Dr Zaheer Akram, health Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the house explosion incident in the outskirts of Kot Addu. The CM has sought a report from the IG police to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident, emphasizing the importance of conducting a thorough investigation to establish the facts. He has also directed the commissioner and Regional Police Officer Dera Ghazi Khan to ensure the provision of the best medical treatment to the injured.

He strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces checkpoint near the Pakistan-Iran border and expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the security forces in thwarting the attack. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers, Hasnain Ishtiaq and Inayatullah, who fearlessly defended against the terrorists at the cost of their own lives. Their heroic sacrifice deserves the utmost respect and reverence. The indomitable spirit of these martyred heroes has elevated their status to the highest level. The nation will forever cherish and honor the everlasting sacrifices made by our martyrs, he emphasized. The CM has extended his unwavering solidarity and heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.