Nora Fatehi admires Helen, wants to play her in biopic

Nora Fatehi idiolises Helen – who starred in a Bollywood blockbuster Sholay – and now wants to be play in her biopic whenever there is an opportunity, as she responded to a question on the subject. According to Fatehi, she studied all her videos properly, even the breathing spaces of the shoulder movements, the hands and just the aura. “I had to be feminine, I had to be poised, I had to be very flirty, and I had to own it.”

Fatehi, 31, said it would be honour. “If the filmmakers ever think of me, because I feel like we have so many similarities.”

“She came from a different country, I did, it was tough for both of us, we were introduced to the world through dance and that too in a different genre of dance.”

Helen Ann Richardson Khan, now in her 80s, has appeared in over 1,000 films and is known for her supporting, character roles and guest appearances in a career spanning 70 years. A recipient of Padma Shri by the Government of India, she has received two Filmfare Awards and is considered as one of the most popular dancers of her time.