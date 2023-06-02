Ahad Raza Mir unveils first look from ‘World on Fire 2’

Pakistan’s A-list actor Ahad Raza Mir joined the cast of BBC’s war drama ‘World on Fire’ for the upcoming season two.

Mir dropped his first look as Rajib – a heroic, determined leader of a specialist unit of the British Indian Army during World War II – on social media. The ‘Resident Evil’ actor looked bold and fearless in the uniform, as he stared into the camera.

The British wartime series will also see ‘The Little Mermaid’ star Jonah Hauer-King reprise his lead role as Harry Chase of the British Army, who will be joined by Lesley Manville, Parker Sawyers and Eugénie Derouand. Blake Harrison, Julia Brown, Zofia Wich?acz, Cel Spellman, Yrsa Daley-Ward, Eryk Biedunkiewicz, Ewan Mitchell and Mateusz Wi?c?awek, from the debut season will return for the second instalment as well, while Mark Bonnar, Gregg Sulkin and Miriam Schiweck along with Mir will join the cast. Created by Peter Bowker, the series follows the story of RAF pilots who were sent to destroy German bombers in the early 1940s.world on fireDrew Casson, Barney Cokeliss and Meenu Gau helm the series written by Bowker along with Rachel Bennette and Matt Jones, while, Sheena Bucktowonsing, Damien Timmer, Charlotte Webber and Helen Ziegler are executive producers.

Although there was no official announcement from the broadcaster regarding the release date, foreign publications report that season two of ‘World on Fire’ will premiere in October this year.