Parineeti sings ‘Tu jhoom’

Parineeti Chopra recently posted a video on her Instagram where she could be seen singing the song Tu Jhoom originally sung by Pakistan’s two most talented singers, Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

Taking it to her IG, Chopra shared a video of her sitting in a studio while crooning to her most favourite song. The Ishaqzaade actress wrote in the caption: “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favourite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra.”

Her video immediately garnered attention on social media and attracted many fans and celebrities who flooded the comment section with love.

Anupam Kher wrote: “Beautiful”, Kiku Sharda commented: “Outstanding.”

Meanwhile, Code Name: Tiranga actor Harrdy Sandhu wrote: “Wah wah”.

Chopra, besides being known as a talented actor, is also a great singer. She has received a formal education of Hindustani classical music and holds BA honours degree in Music.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister has sung several songs in some of the films. She sang the female version of song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin. Moreover, she lent her vocals for song Teri Mitti in film Kesari.

On her personal front, Parineeti Chopra recently got engaged to young politician Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony, reports Pinkvilla.